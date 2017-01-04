Popular Stories

FCBOR Realtor of the Year

January 2-8, 2017

Bill Tobias of Crye-Leike’s The Tobey Team was named the 2016 Realtor of the Year for the Faulkner County Board of Realtors during the Board’s Christmas Gala on December 15.

Leah Thorvilson

Thorvilson gets pro cycling contract

January 2-8, 2017

Leah Thorvilson, director of development and external relations for the College of Education and Health Professions at the University of Arkansas at Little Rock, earned a professional cycling contract after taking part in a talent search for female cyclists.

January 2-8, 2017

SmArts

As the year comes to a close, and we’ve all been in the buying-and-selling mode, I’ve been writing a lot about the commercial aspects of art and do-it-yourself craft works.

The Critic’s Corner

I’m a sucker for a good space movie. Send a ship full of people hurtling through the cosmos and pit them against certain death, and I’m a happy camper.

The Practical Lawyer

The American Bar Association (ABA) released an opinion in mid-December regarding preserving confidentiality when a lawyer withdraws from a case due to lack of payment.

Kay’s Cooking Corner

The phrase “making lemonade” expresses entrepreneurial abilities and triumph over adversity.

Are we there yet?

I attended a funeral last November of a friend’s sister. When dressing that morning, I slipped my hand into the coat pocket of my dark blue suit and felt a piece of paper.

Insurance Insights

When you are a homeowner, it is likely that insurance is required for those with a mortgage.

From the desk of the Attorney General

It is far from unusual for new lawyers to get involved in a case during an appeal.

Jack Nelson Jones Professional Association

The Madison Cos., LLC v. Williams, 2016 Ark. App. 610 (December 14, 2016)

Natural State Snapshots

This is a nighttime view of one of the many statues that grace the lawn of the Arkansas State Capitol, a monument erected by the State of Arkansas and the Confederate Veterans.

Thorvilson gets pro cycling contract

